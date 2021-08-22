Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, FL

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Trenton (FL) Weather Channel
Trenton (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(TRENTON, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Trenton Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Trenton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bZOdW8M00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Trenton (FL) Weather Channel

Trenton (FL) Weather Channel

Trenton, FL
123
Followers
560
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Trenton, FLPosted by
Trenton (FL) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Trenton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Trenton: Thursday, August 26: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 27: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of

Comments / 0

Community Policy