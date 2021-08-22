Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, OH

Trenton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Trenton (OH) Weather Channel
Trenton (OH) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

TRENTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bZOdQq000

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Trenton (OH) Weather Channel

Trenton (OH) Weather Channel

Trenton, OH
113
Followers
563
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy