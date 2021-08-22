Sunday rain in Lake Butler: Ideas to make the most of it

(LAKE BUTLER, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lake Butler Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Butler:

Sunday, August 22 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Monday, August 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.