Greensboro Daily Weather Forecast
GREENSBORO, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
