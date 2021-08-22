Daily Weather Forecast For Mathis

MATHIS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 75 °F 3 to 14 mph wind



Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 76 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 76 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 75 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



