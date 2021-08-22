Cancel
Jump on Freedom’s rainy forecast today

Freedom (CA) Weather Channel
Freedom (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(FREEDOM, CA) Sunday is set to be rainy in Freedom, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Freedom:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bZOdJu900

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy drizzle then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

