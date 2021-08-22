Grand Ledge Daily Weather Forecast
GRAND LEDGE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
