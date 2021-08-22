Cancel
Grand Ledge, MI

Grand Ledge Daily Weather Forecast

Grand Ledge (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

GRAND LEDGE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bZOdI1Q00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

