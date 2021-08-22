Cancel
Jacksboro, TN

Weather Forecast For Jacksboro

Jacksboro (TN) Weather Channel
Jacksboro (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

JACKSBORO, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bZOdFNF00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

