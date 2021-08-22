Cancel
Schuylkill Haven, PA

Schuylkill Haven Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Schuylkill Haven (PA) Weather Channel
Schuylkill Haven (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bZOdEUW00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Schuylkill Haven (PA) Weather Channel

Schuylkill Haven (PA) Weather Channel

Schuylkill Haven, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

