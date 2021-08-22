Schuylkill Haven Weather Forecast
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 23
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
