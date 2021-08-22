Cancel
Mastic, NY

Mastic Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mastic (NY) Weather Channel
Mastic (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MASTIC, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bZOdDbn00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible With Hurricane Conditions Also Possible

    • High 76 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mastic (NY) Weather Channel

Mastic (NY) Weather Channel

Mastic, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

