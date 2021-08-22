Keystone Heights Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
