Willard, OH

Willard Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Willard (OH) Weather Channel
Willard (OH) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WILLARD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bZOd6Vx00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Willard (OH) Weather Channel

Willard (OH) Weather Channel

Willard, OH
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Willard, OHPosted by
Willard (OH) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Willard

(WILLARD, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Willard. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

