Jones County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 06:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 07:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Jones, south central Stanley and northwestern Lyman Counties through 845 AM CDT/745 AM MDT/ At 801 AM CDT/701 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Okaton, or 10 miles northwest of Murdo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Van Metre around 815 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lyman County, SD
City
Murdo, SD
County
Stanley County, SD
County
Jones County, SD
City
Aberdeen, SD
