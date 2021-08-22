Wadesboro Weather Forecast
WADESBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
