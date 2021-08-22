4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Terrace
GRAND TERRACE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0