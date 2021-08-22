Cancel
Grand Terrace, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Terrace

Grand Terrace (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

GRAND TERRACE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bZOczMG00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

