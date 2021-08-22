Cancel
Johnsonville, SC

Johnsonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Johnsonville (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

JOHNSONVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bZOcvpM00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Johnsonville, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

