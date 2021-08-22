Trinity Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TRINITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
