Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linthicum Heights, MD

Linthicum Heights Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Linthicum Heights (MD) Weather Channel
Linthicum Heights (MD) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bZOckMb00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Linthicum Heights (MD) Weather Channel

Linthicum Heights (MD) Weather Channel

Linthicum Heights, MD
76
Followers
560
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chance, MD
City
Linthicum Heights, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Linthicum Heights, MDPosted by
Linthicum Heights (MD) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Linthicum Heights

(LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Linthicum Heights. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy