Spencer, IN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Spencer

Posted by 
Spencer (IN) Weather Channel
Spencer (IN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SPENCER, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bZOce4F00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Spencer (IN) Weather Channel

Spencer (IN) Weather Channel

Spencer, IN
