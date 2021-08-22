Cancel
Lorde 'Solar Power' reviews: It's sunnier than her previous albums, but does the 'drastic gear shift' work for her?

Lorde is back! It’s been four years since the release of her critically acclaimed sophomore album “Melodrama” in 2017, and eight years since she debuted as a 16-year-old with her debut album “Pure Heroine” in 2013. Now comes “ Solar Power ,” which is a marked change of pace for the New Zealand singer-songwriter. But what do critics think of this effort, which was released on August 20?

“Solar Power” is receiving mostly positive reviews, scoring 70 on MetaCritic based on 16 reviews counted as of this writing: nine positive and seven somewhat mixed, but none outright negative. Despite being a generally positive consensus, it is a step down from her previous efforts: “Pure Heroine” scored 79 and “Melodrama” was a critics’ darling with a score of 91 . That might be a reflection of her change in tone.

After two albums of darker, moodier material, “Solar Power” is being described as “all melatonin and no melodrama,” even though it features writing and production by Lorde’s “Melodrama” collaborator Jack Antonoff . It features “lovely melodies,” but no “bangers.” “Its main instrument is guitar, usually acoustic.” How well that works depends on which critics you ask. Some say the “drastic gear shift” works, while others feel “the music is a little disappointing.”

Will it be an awards contender? Music has been nominated for and won Grammys with far lower critical ratings. And Lorde is a past academy favorite. She won Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance in 2014 for her breakthrough single “Royals.” And “Melodrama” was nominated for Album of the Year (though that was surprisingly its only nomination). So with primarily (though not universally) positive notices for “Solar Power” and the strong reputations of both Lorde and Antonoff (who has Album of the Year Grammys for producing Taylor Swift ‘s “1989” and “ Folklore “), keep an eye on this collection this coming awards season.

Check out a few of the reviews below

Chris Willman ( Variety ): “‘Solar Power,’ the album, like ‘Solar Power,’ the single, really does turn out to be that different [from her previous work] — it’s all melatonin and no melodrama … Does the drastic gear shift work? It does, although there’s no avoiding that it may divide a previous fan base that looked at her widow’s peak and imagined they saw a dagger.”

Alexis Petridis ( The Guardian ): “Few have attempted to bid farewell to mainstream pop stardom as prettily as Lorde does on her third album … There are electronics on ‘Solar Power,’ but its main instrument is guitar, usually acoustic. There are plenty of lovely melodies, but it noticeably declines to deal in the primary currency of latterday pop, the banger, in favour of understatement.”

Anna Gaca ( Pitchfork ): “‘Solar Power’ sounds more interesting when it bottles the jasmine air of Laurel Canyon folk, less interesting when it emulates that sound’s descendants in early-2000s soft rock ( Sheryl Crow , Jewel ) without any of the hooks or energy of radio pop … More than ever, Lorde’s writing is the best part of her music, if only because the music is a little disappointing.”

Helen Brown ( The Independent ): “Lorde has often spoken of wanting to make music like Joni Mitchell . ‘Solar Power’ feels like her 21st-century take on ‘The Hissing of Summer Lawns,’ the 1975 classic on which Mitchell explored the dark underbelly of privileged suburban Californian lives. But where Mitchell spoke deep desperation into her tales of wealthy women hiding spiritual ‘darkness with a joyful mask,’ Lorde just wafts over her pretty, pastichey soundscape without really connecting.”

