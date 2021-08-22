Mastic Beach Weather Forecast

MASTIC BEACH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Tropical Storm Conditions Possible With Hurricane Conditions Also Possible High 76 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Monday, August 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 72 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.