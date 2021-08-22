Cancel
Villas (NJ) Weather Channel

Villas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
 6 days ago

VILLAS, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bZOcJj600

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

