Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel

Brooklyn Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BROOKLYN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bZOcFCC00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel

Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel

Brooklyn, MI
92
Followers
553
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Brooklyn Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
Related
Posted by
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Brooklyn Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Posted by
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Brooklyn — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BROOKLYN, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy