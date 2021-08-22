Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, WA

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Rochester (WA) Weather Channel
Rochester (WA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(ROCHESTER, WA) A sunny Sunday is here for Rochester, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rochester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bZOcEJT00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Rochester (WA) Weather Channel

Rochester (WA) Weather Channel

Rochester, WA
95
Followers
555
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
Rochester (WA) Weather Channel

Rochester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rochester: Wednesday, August 25: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Thursday, August 26: Chance of Light Rain; Friday, August 27: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, August 28: Sunny during the
Posted by
Rochester (WA) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Rochester — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ROCHESTER, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rochester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy