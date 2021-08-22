Bethany Weather Forecast
BETHANY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
