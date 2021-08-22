4-Day Weather Forecast For Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
