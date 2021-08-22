Cancel
Collinsville, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bZOc02Y00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

