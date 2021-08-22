Cancel
Natrona Heights, PA

Natrona Heights Weather Forecast

Natrona Heights (PA) Weather Channel
Natrona Heights (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Natrona Heights (PA) Weather Channel

Natrona Heights (PA) Weather Channel

Natrona Heights, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

