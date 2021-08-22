Cancel
Duncansville, PA

A rainy Sunday in Duncansville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(DUNCANSVILLE, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Duncansville Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Duncansville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bZObs8y00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

