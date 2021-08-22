Cancel
Atlantic Beach, FL

Sunday set for rain in Atlantic Beach — 3 ways to make the most of it

Atlantic Beach (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(ATLANTIC BEACH, FL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Atlantic Beach, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atlantic Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bZObqNW00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

