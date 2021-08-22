Benton City Daily Weather Forecast
BENTON CITY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0