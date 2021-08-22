Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton City, WA

Benton City Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BENTON CITY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bZObnyZ00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 49 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

Benton City, WA
103
Followers
559
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton City, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy