Daily Weather Forecast For Bowman
BOWMAN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
