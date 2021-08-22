4-Day Weather Forecast For Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
