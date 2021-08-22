4-Day Weather Forecast For Rustburg
RUSTBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
