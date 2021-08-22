Weather Forecast For Makawao

MAKAWAO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, August 23 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Scattered Rain Showers High 81 °F, low 65 °F 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F 13 mph wind



