Weather Forecast For Makawao
MAKAWAO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, August 23
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- 13 mph wind
