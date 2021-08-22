Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LUDOWICI, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ludowici Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ludowici:

Sunday, August 22 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, August 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.