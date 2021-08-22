Haw River Daily Weather Forecast
HAW RIVER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
