Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kermit, TX

Kermit Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

KERMIT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bZObTGv00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Kermit, TX
77
Followers
473
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kermit, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Kermit, TXPosted by
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Kermit — 3 ways to make the most of it

(KERMIT, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kermit. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy