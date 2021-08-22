White City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITE CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 87 °F, low 49 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
