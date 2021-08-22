4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Alfred
LAKE ALFRED, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
