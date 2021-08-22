Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Livingston

Posted by 
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, CA) A sunny Sunday is here for Livingston, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Livingston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bZObKZc00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

Livingston (CA) Weather Channel

Livingston, CA
86
Followers
563
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Bastrop, LAPosted by
Bastrop (LA) Weather Channel

Bastrop Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bastrop: Saturday, August 28: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Sunday, August 29: Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
Farmerville, LAPosted by
Farmerville (LA) Weather Channel

Farmerville Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Farmerville: Saturday, August 28: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, August 29: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while

Comments / 0

Community Policy