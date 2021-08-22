Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yemassee, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Yemassee

Posted by 
Yemassee (SC) Weather Channel
Yemassee (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

YEMASSEE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bZObG2i00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Yemassee (SC) Weather Channel

Yemassee (SC) Weather Channel

Yemassee, SC
139
Followers
561
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yemassee, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy