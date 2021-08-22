4-Day Weather Forecast For Iuka
IUKA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0