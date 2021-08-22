Cancel
Iuka, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Iuka

Iuka (MS) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

IUKA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bZObAkM00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Iuka, MS
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Comments / 0

