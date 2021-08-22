Cancel
Brookville, IN

Brookville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Brookville (IN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BROOKVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bZOb7BQ00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brookville is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(BROOKVILLE, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brookville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

