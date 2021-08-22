Cancel
Seize the day (even if it's raining)

Mechanicville (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(MECHANICVILLE, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mechanicville Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mechanicville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bZOb4XF00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of rain showers then heavy rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Heavy rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mechanicville, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

