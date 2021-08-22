Houlton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 74 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



