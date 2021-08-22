Houlton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Mostly cloudy during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
