Houlton, ME

Houlton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bZOazQg00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Houlton (ME) Weather Channel

Houlton (ME) Weather Channel

Houlton, ME
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

