Shalimar, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Shalimar

Shalimar (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SHALIMAR, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bZOayXx00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

