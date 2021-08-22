Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moyock, NC

Moyock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MOYOCK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bZOasFb00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel

Moyock (NC) Weather Channel

Moyock, NC
129
Followers
562
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moyock, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy