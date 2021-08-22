Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stayton, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Stayton

Posted by 
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

STAYTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bZOaqU900

  • Sunday, August 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel

Stayton (OR) Weather Channel

Stayton, OR
99
Followers
564
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stayton, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy