Daily Weather Forecast For Stayton
STAYTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
