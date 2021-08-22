Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Tazewell, TN

New Tazewell Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
New Tazewell (TN) Weather Channel
New Tazewell (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

NEW TAZEWELL, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bZOapbQ00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Tazewell (TN) Weather Channel

New Tazewell (TN) Weather Channel

New Tazewell, TN
342
Followers
560
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Tazewell, TN
City
Tazewell, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
New Tazewell (TN) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in New Tazewell

(NEW TAZEWELL, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Tazewell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy