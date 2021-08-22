Cancel
Broussard, LA

Sunday has sun for Broussard — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BROUSSARD, LA) A sunny Sunday is here for Broussard, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Broussard:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bZOaoxv00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

